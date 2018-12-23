A woman has died following a crash involving three cars in Gloucestershire.

Two Audis and a Toyota collided between Nettleton Bottom and the Cowley roundabout on the A417 near Birdlip on Saturday just before 21:40 GMT.

Gloucestershire Police said a Hampshire woman who was a passenger in the Toyota died at the scene.

Officers said the 57-year-old driver of the Toyota was "currently helping police with their investigations".

They added three occupants of the vehicles "sustained serious injuries" and were taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

A couple, from Cheltenham, who were in one of the Audis, were taken to the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital but were not thought to be seriously injured.