Image copyright The Oak Frame Carpentry Company Image caption Villagers had wanted to put the replica mosaic back on display

A group planning to bring a world famous replica Roman mosaic back to the village where the original is buried has had its offer to buy it rejected.

The replica of the Orpheus pavement, found in Woodchester near Stroud, is made up of 1.6 million pieces and took its creators 10 years to complete.

Locals offered £150,000 to the owner, who bought it at auction in 2010, and who no longer wanted it.

He wanted to sell it for £312,000, which the group said it was not worth.

A BBC investigation revealed the anonymous owner, who bought it at auction for a hammer price of £75,000, never installed it at a villa in Italy, and was prepared to sell it back to the villagers who were outbid in 2010.

Image caption The replica depicts Orpheus charming all forms of life with his lyre

The original 4th Century Great Orpheus Pavement, which depicts Orpheus charming all forms of life with his lyre, is the largest known Roman mosaic north of the Alps and is buried beneath the churchyard in Woodchester.

It was discovered in 1793 and was uncovered about every 10 years up until 1973 when about 140,000 people came to see it over a seven-week period.

It caused traffic chaos in the village so locals decided it should never again be exposed.

Brothers Bob and John Woodward spent 10 years making their exact copy in the 1970s and 1980s, and it was displayed locally at regular times.

But they were forced to sell it in the 1990s, and it was later sold again at the 2010 auction.

Iain Dunbar from Woodchester parish council, said he was "really disappointed" the campaign had been unsuccessful.

"Not because we put so much work into it, but because we genuinely saw this as an amazing opportunity to create a heritage that was an important part of the village and community," he said.