Image caption Anna Rys died almost instantly when she was knocked down in Cheltenham

A delivery driver who ran over a woman and killed her as she crossed a busy road "just did not look properly", a court has been told.

Anna Rys died almost instantly when she was knocked down in Crescent Place, Cheltenham, in April last year.

Mark Hale, 42, of Harvest Bank, Carterton, Oxfordshire, denies causing death by careless driving.

Gloucester Crown Court heard Mr Hale's van knocked her down and ran over her with its front and rear wheels.

The court heard Mr Hale reversed "a few metres" the wrong way along one-way Clarence Street to allow him to turn into Crescent Place after he had made a delivery.

The jury heard his Citroen Relay van hit Ms Rys as she was crossing the road, and travelled a further 15m before it stopped.

Prosecutor, Robin Shellard, said: "After colliding with her twice, he does not realise what he has done.

"We say he should have seen her. He did not when he should have done."

'Out of nowhere'

Mr Shellard told the court there were "many reasons" Mr Hale did not see her, including "a mobile telephone holder fixed to his windscreen".

"But really, he just did not look properly. He did not look as he went back and then forward. It was a single motion."

Mr Shellard told the jury Mr Hale may also have been "confused" and may have mistaken Ms Rys for another woman who was walking a few metres behind her.

Mr Hale was heard to say "She came out of nowhere", Mr Shellard claimed.

"We say she did not not. She came from a pavement where pedestrians come from.

"We say he should have seen her. He did not stop, pause, look to make sure the coast was clear for him to turn."

The trial continues.