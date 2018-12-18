Image copyright Family photo Image caption Audrey Worrall was thrown from her wheelchair when it hit a hole used for planting trees outside the hospital.

An 88-year-old woman died after she fell from a wheelchair while leaving a hospital, a family has claimed.

Audrey Worrall's family said she had a fractured skull, neck and a bleed on the brain after her chair hit a hole outside Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.

She died of her injuries at the hospital three days later, Gloucestershire Live reported.

In a statement, the hospital said it was "deeply sorry to hear of Mrs Worrall's death".

The accident happened, the family say, when Mrs Worrall was leaving the hospital's accident and emergency department on Thursday and her wheelchair was pushed by her carer over a hole left by a tree which had been removed.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption The hole in the ground was measured at two inches (5cm) deep by Mrs Worrall's family.

Her son, Gary Worrall, a construction manager said he didn't blame the carer, but was angry with the hospital.

"My head would be on the block if this happened on one of my construction sites," he said.

"How much is this going to cost to make it safe? That's how much they think my mother's worth.

"My mum and dad were married for 62 years, and this was probably going to be their last Christmas together due to mum's health.

"It's an accident that could have been prevented."

Mr Worrall has filed a report with the Health and Safety Executive.

Gloucestershire Royal Hospital said it would like Mr Worrall to contact it to "discuss the events of last Thursday as this will allow us to conduct a detailed investigation into their concerns".

"We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to her family at this difficult time," a spokesperson said.