Image copyright Gloucestershire Police Image caption A studded pair of Christian Louboutin high tops is among the pairs of trainers that will be up for auction

A haul of designer trainers valued at nearly £20,000 that was seized after a gangster was arrested are to be sold at auction.

Isaiah Hanson-Frost, 22, is serving a six-year jail sentence for shooting a gun at a car containing rival gang members.

The 55 pairs of trainers include brands such as Christian Louboutin, Louis Vuitton, Jimmy Choo and Gucci.

The money raised will go towards helping to prevent crime.

'Lavish lifestyle'

During a hearing at Gloucester Crown Court on 23 November, Hanson-Frost denied possession of criminal property but agreed to hand over the collection.

Image copyright Gloucestershire Police Image caption A total of 55 pairs will be auctioned off to raise money for the High Sheriff's Fund in Gloucestershire

Under the Police Property Act, the Gloucestershire force can auction off the trainers, which are valued at about £18,500.

Det Insp Dave Shore-Nye said: "We often see the reason for someone to commit crime is down to their own personal greed and to make money.

"We are keen to put a stop to anyone who is living a lavish lifestyle which has been funded through crime, and this shows the level Gloucestershire Constabulary will go to in order to strip a criminal of their assets and then put the money to good use."

Image copyright Gloucestershire Police Image caption These trainers are by the Italian designer Giacomo Morelli

Hanson-Frost was jailed in April after admitting violent disorder and possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence in relation to the shooting, which happened on the Chase Lane Industrial Estate in Gloucester.

Hanson-Frost, who was cleared of possession of criminal property last month when the prosecution chose not to proceed with the case, will be allowed to keep any Nike trainers valued at less than £100.