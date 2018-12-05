Image copyright Family photo Image caption Officers believe Lukasz Grabowski was driven to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital and dumped there

A second man has been arrested as part of a murder investigation into the death of man found outside a hospital.

Lukasz Grabowski, from Bristol, was dumped outside the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital with serious head injuries on 21 November.

A 37-year-old man from Bristol was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday and released under investigation on Tuesday, police said.

Krzystof Solosciuk, 38, from Bristol, has been charged with murder.

He is set to stand trial at Bristol Crown Court in May.

A 30-year-old woman, from Newport in Pembrokeshire, was arrested but later released without charge.

Police are still appealing for information and in particular a witness thought to have been in Hyde Lane.