Westonbirt Arboretum is transformed into an illuminated winter wonderland

  • 2 December 2018
Westonbirt Arboretum Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Suspend your disbe-leaf: The light displays at Westonbirt transform the arboretum into a Christmas wonderland

Thousands of towering trees are being lit up in magical colours in the run-up to Christmas.

Now in its 22nd year, the Enchanted Christmas light festival at Gloucestershire's Westonbirt Arboretum sees an illuminated trail with light displays hidden among the branches.

Westonbirt Arboretum Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Tree-ping the light fantastic: Paul Cody, head of the Forestry Commission-run attraction, said the spectacle had "to be seen to be believed"
Westonbirt Arboretum Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A tree-mendous route of illuminations, twinkling lights and colour has been created through the woodland

Hannah Ward, from the arboretum, said a "colossal" amount of lighting had been used to transform some of the 15,000 tree specimens into a "Christmas wonderland".

She said: "The team have been busy setting up lighting since the end of October so it's been a long job but it's looking really incredible."

Westonbirt Arboretum Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Wood you believe it? The festival attracts visitors from all over the Cotswolds, South Wales, Somerset and London
Westonbirt Arboretum Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Enchanted Christmas takes place on weekends until 23 December
Westonbirt Arboretum Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption All the fun of the fir: Many different varieties of trees are lit up on the trail

The festival takes place on weekends until 23 December.

