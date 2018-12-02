Thousands of towering trees are being lit up in magical colours in the run-up to Christmas.
Now in its 22nd year, the Enchanted Christmas light festival at Gloucestershire's Westonbirt Arboretum sees an illuminated trail with light displays hidden among the branches.
Hannah Ward, from the arboretum, said a "colossal" amount of lighting had been used to transform some of the 15,000 tree specimens into a "Christmas wonderland".
She said: "The team have been busy setting up lighting since the end of October so it's been a long job but it's looking really incredible."
The festival takes place on weekends until 23 December.