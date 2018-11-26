Image copyright Family photo Image caption Officers believe Lukasz Grabowski was driven to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital and dumped there

A man has been charged with the murder of a man "dumped" in the street outside a hospital.

Police said Krzystof Solosciuk, 38, from Bristol, was charged earlier with the murder of Lukasz Grabowski.

Mr Grabowski, 32, originally from Poland and living in Bristol, was found with serious head injuries outside a hospital in Gloucester on Wednesday.

Police are still appealing for information and in particular a witness thought to have been in Hyde Lane.

Detectives also still want to hear from anyone who saw a black Audi A7, silver Mercedes estate or Vauxhall Vivaro van in the Hyde Lane, Prince Street and Nettleton Road areas between 17:15 GMT and 17:30 GMT on Wednesday.

Image copyright Gloucestershire Police Image caption A black Audi A7, a silver Mercedes estate and a white Vauxhall Vivaro van are likely to have been abandoned in the Bristol area, police said

Bristol residents are being asked to be on the lookout for those vehicles as police believe they are likely to have been abandoned in the city.

A 30-year-old woman from Newport in Pembrokeshire was arrested on Thursday evening but later released without charge.