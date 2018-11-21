Gloucestershire

Man found seriously injured in Gloucester dies

Great Western Road Image copyright Google Maps
Image caption The victim was found with serious injuries on Great Western Road in Gloucester

A man has died after being found seriously injured on a road in Gloucester.

The victim, whose identity is not yet known, was found on Great Western Road at about 17:20 GMT.

He was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital, but was later pronounced dead a short time later.

The road remains closed to traffic and Gloucestershire police detectives have urged anyone with information to come forward.

