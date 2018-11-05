Gloucestershire

Biker dies in A48 early morning collision

  • 5 November 2018
A48 Image copyright Google
Image caption The A48, a busy road linking Wales and Gloucestershire, remains closed at Stroat

A motorcyclist died when his bike collided with a lorry.

It happened on the A48, between Woolaston and Stroat just after 07:30 GMT on Monday.

The rider was a man aged in his 50s who died at the scene, police said.

The A48, a busy road linking Wales and Gloucestershire, remains closed for investigations. Gloucestershire Police is appealing for any witnesses to the accident, or with any dashcam footage, to come forward.

