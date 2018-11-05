Man admits Gloucester wife and step-daughter murders
- 5 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has admitted murdering his wife and her 11-year-old daughter at their home in Gloucestershire.
The bodies of wedding planner Laura Mortimer, 31, and Ella Dalby were found in Dexter Way, Gloucester, on 28 May.
Initially Christopher Boon, 28, of Dexter Way, denied murder but during a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Monday he admitted the killings.
Ms Mortimer ran her own business, Sweet Beginnings, offering bespoke bridal gowns and wedding planning services.
Boon will be sentenced later.