Image copyright Gloucestershire Police Image caption Christopher Boon, 28, initially pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder

A man has admitted murdering his wife and her 11-year-old daughter at their home in Gloucestershire.

The bodies of wedding planner Laura Mortimer, 31, and Ella Dalby were found in Dexter Way, Gloucester, on 28 May.

Initially Christopher Boon, 28, of Dexter Way, denied murder but during a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Monday he admitted the killings.

Ms Mortimer ran her own business, Sweet Beginnings, offering bespoke bridal gowns and wedding planning services.

Boon will be sentenced later.