Image caption The mural was painted on the side of former pub The Masons Arms in Coleford by artist Tom Cousins

A mural to celebrate writers from the Forest of Dean has been unveiled.

The artwork on the side of a former pub in Coleford features playwright Dennis Potter, poet F.W. Harvey and author Joyce Latham.

Artist Tom Cousins was commissioned by Reading the Forest, which aims to "discover and share the rich ongoing literary heritage of the forest".

Roger Deeks, from Reading the Forest, said: "We hope the mural and its three authors will inspire young writers."

Mr Deeks said the mural would "raise awareness of the great literary heritage of the Forest of Dean".

He said all three writers were chosen because of their "strong connections" to the area.

Potter, who died in 1994, was born in Berry Hill, and lived most of his life in and around the forest. He is known for his TV dramas including Pennies from Heaven and The Singing Detective.

Image caption Dennis Potter was born in 1935 in the Forest of Dean and wrote many plays for television

Joyce Latham also grew up near Berry Hill and wrote several collections of poetry.

F.W. Harvey was a World War One poet and is known as the "laureate of Gloucestershire". He spent most of his later life in Yorkley.

The Coleford mural is the second to be commissioned by Reading the Forest. The first, was also painted by Tom Cousins on the side of a former bakery in Cinderford. It features three artists who all came from the town.