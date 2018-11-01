Image copyright PA Image caption The postbox illustrations range from smaller ones mounted on a post or in a wall to a large one with a double posting slot

Royal Mail has unveiled this year's Christmas stamps, featuring festive images of traditional red-coloured postboxes.

The set of six stamps were illustrated by artist Andrew Davidson from Stroud in Gloucestershire.

Mr Davidson said illustrating the stamps gave him "a real sense of festive joy".

This year's set goes on sale from Thursday, and ranges from first and second class to £2.25.

Image copyright PA Image caption Royal Mail has issued Christmas-themed stamps since the 1960s

The postbox illustrations range from smaller ones mounted on a post or in a wall to a large one with a double posting slot.

Each stamp also features a cypher from the six monarchs of the last 100 years.

Mr Davidson said: "Knowing my illustrations on the 2018 Christmas stamps will be winging their way around the world delivering season's greetings to friends and family gives me a real sense of festive joy."

Christmas stamps were first issued in 1966 when Royal Mail ran a competition on BBC's Blue Peter to select the design.

The last recommended posting dates are 18 December for second class stamps and 20 December for first.