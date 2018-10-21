Image copyright Gloucestershire Police Image caption Police estimated the factory contained about 1,000 cannabis plants

Two men have been charged with manufacturing drugs after cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £500,000 were found by police.

Officers found about 1,000 plants after carrying out a search warrant in Northgate Street in Gloucester on Friday.

Neim Bakia, 23, and Adeljan Oshafi, 31, both of no fixed abode, will appear at Cheltenham Magistrates on Monday.

Gloucestershire Police described the raid as "a significant find".

The property in Northgate Street was raided on Friday evening