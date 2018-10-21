Two charged after Gloucester cannabis factory raid
- 21 October 2018
Two men have been charged with manufacturing drugs after cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £500,000 were found by police.
Officers found about 1,000 plants after carrying out a search warrant in Northgate Street in Gloucester on Friday.
Neim Bakia, 23, and Adeljan Oshafi, 31, both of no fixed abode, will appear at Cheltenham Magistrates on Monday.
Gloucestershire Police described the raid as "a significant find".