Image copyright Gloucestershire Police Image caption Police estimated the factory contained about 1,000 cannabis plants

About 1,000 cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £500,000 have been seized by police.

Officers carried out a search warrant in Northgate Street in Gloucester at about 18:30 BST on Friday.

Two men aged 23 and 31 were arrested on suspicion of drugs manufacture and remain in police custody.

Officers and crime scene investigators from Gloucestershire Police remain at the scene gathering evidence and recovering the plants and equipment.

A Gloucestershire Police spokesman said: "This is clearly a significant find and the arrests and removal of the drugs should reassure people that we are taking action to clamp down on illegal drugs supply in the city."

Image copyright Gloucestershire Police Image caption The property in Northgate Street was raided on Friday evening