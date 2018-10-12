Image copyright Tiffany Parmar Image caption Despite the threat of legal action Ms Parmar said she would continue with her application

Tiffany, a Gloucestershire beautician, is being threatened with legal action by a high-end jewellery firm.

A trademark application for the name "Cotswold Lashes by Tiffany" is being opposed by lawyers for Tiffany and Co.

The jewellery chain, which owns trade mark registrations Tiffany and Tiffany & Co worldwide, claims the name would be "likely to cause confusion".

Tiffany Parmar said: "I'm fighting it because otherwise I'm not going to be able to use my own name."

You might also be interested in:

Ms Parmer, who is a professional eyelash extension specialist, applied to trade mark her company name in April.

At the end of August a notice of "threatened opposition" was filed.

Image caption US jewellery firm Tiffany claims the name Cotswold Lashes by Tiffany would be "likely to cause confusion"

In correspondence sent to Ms Parmar's legal representative last week, the firm's lawyers claimed the name was "highly similar" to its clients and could bring the brand "into disrepute".

It asserts that Cotswold Lashes by Tiffany would be "likely to cause confusion" with people assuming Tiffany And Co were "behind the products and services".

It added that unless Ms Parmar withdrew the application by Monday it would take "any additional steps it considers necessary to protect its rights".

Despite the threat of legal action Ms Parmar said she would continue with her application to use her "own name".

"They were on the trademark report we initially did but we didn't foresee it being a problem because I didn't feel I'd be a threat for them," she said.

"They're just bullying me out of it because they know I don't have the financial backing to pay for the costs.

"I just can't believe that a big multi-billion dollar company is bothered about little old Tiffany in Gloucestershire."

Tiffany and Co has been approached for comment and has yet to respond.