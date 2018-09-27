Image copyright Gloucester City Council Image caption The proposals include a rooftop terrace, apartments, commercial and office space

Plans to bring back fountains, as part of the regeneration of a run-down city centre square, have been unveiled.

Gloucester City Council has begun a consultation into proposals to revamp the city's Kings Square as part of the wider Kings Quarter regeneration.

The original fountains, built in the 1970s, were eventually filled in, in 2006, after they fell into disrepair.

The £50m scheme also includes proposals for a rooftop terrace, apartments, office space, a big screen and a hotel.

Ever since the original fountains were concreted over various plans to redevelop the area, seen by many people as run-down and in need of regeneration, have fallen by the wayside.

Conservative council leader Paul James said the consultation was "an important step forward".

Image caption The original fountains were removed in 2006

"This is different from previous consultations as it is seeking views prior to the submission of a planning application.

"The Kings Quarter development will transform a currently run-down area of the city centre, giving a much better arrival point for those travelling by bus and train and will give a much better first impression of Gloucester.

"These will bring new opportunities for local people."

A planning application is due to be submitted later this year and work could begin by autumn 2019, Mr James said.