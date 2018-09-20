Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Graham Wildin compared the building in his garden to Nasa's space shuttle hangar in Florida

An accountant with a leisure complex in his garden has compared it to a Nasa space shuttle hangar in a bid to overturn an order to demolish it.

The structure was built in Graham Wildin's garden in the Forest of Dean without planning permission.

It has been deemed as two-storey by the district council, so would have needed building consent.

Mr Wildin argued his building was one-storey, such as the Nasa hangar in Florida, and did not need consent.

His building has a cinema, squash court, casino, bar and bowling alley.

Mr Wilding challenged the principal planning officer for Forest of Dean District Council, Stephen Colgate, over what constitutes a single-storey building.

During court proceedings, Mr Wilding said he had researched planning law around the world and showed the court a picture of Nasa's vehicle assembly building, which housed the shuttle.

This is purported to be the biggest single-storey building in the world.

Image copyright SWNS Image caption The development includes a cinema screen with leather seats

Image caption The disputed building is behind Graham Wildin's home in the Forest of Dean

Image caption The grey roof of the leisure complex can be seen from a neighbour's window, alongside the fencing

Mr Wilding said: "This decision is going to decide whether I live at my house and whether my staff still have jobs and this all comes back to a mistake I made?"

Planner Mr Colgate replied: "But you made several mistakes."

Mr Wildin then showed him the Nasa building, adding: "I've looked at buildings all over the world - you're [Forest of Dean District Council] different. What should I have done to get this right?"

"You should have looked at the permitted development order and the pre-application advice I gave you," Mr Colgate replied.

Mr Colgate told the court it was his opinion, and that of the planning inspector, that the building was two-storey and not allowed under permitted development rights without permission.

Mr Wilding has ignored an enforcement notice to remove the building by July 2017.

The hearing at the Cardiff Civil and Family Justice Centre continues.

Image copyright SWNS Image caption There is a bowling alley inside Graham Wildin's complex