A man who injured two spectators while taking part in a car racing "gathering" has been sentenced.

Martin Jauncey, of Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire, tried a handbrake turn in his red VW Polo and lost control - smashing into a crowd in Cheltenham.

Ashley Hancox and Matthew Adams were badly injured on 9 July last year.

Jauncey, 29, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was given an 18-month jail term suspended for 24 months.

He was also ordered to complete 30 rehabilitation activity sessions and 100 hours of unpaid work

Prosecutor Tim Hills showed Gloucester Crown Court mobile phone footage of Jauncey losing control of his car soon after starting his race.

"The impact threw Matthew Adams up in to the air," the prosecutor said.

Martin Jauncey had a previous conviction for careless driving

"He describes his injuries as severe concussion that required a brain scan, neck pain, lower back pain, restricted movement and a deep laceration to his arm."

Mr Hills said the injuries, which also included a broken left ankle, had a "huge effect on his ability to go about his regular life'".

The court heard that due to being unable to work, Mr Adams had lost his job and now suffered from anxiety and stress.

Judge Ian Lawrie QC described the gathering as "a crassly careless driving event".

"What took place was grossly irresponsible," he said to Jauncey.

"You are an idiot driving the car the way that you did surrounded by spectators to look at cars passing by. You could have killed someone."

The court heard that Jauncey's insurance was compensating the victims, and he was ordered to pay £440 in court costs and surcharges.

He was also disqualified from driving for two years and ordered to sit an extended retest.