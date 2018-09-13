Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was involved in a collision with a mobility scooter at the corner of Kings Walk and Kings Square in Gloucester

An 89-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a mobility scooter.

She suffered serious leg and pelvic injuries in the collision on 30 June near Kings Walk and Kings Square in Gloucester.

She was taken to hospital and died last week, Gloucestershire Police said.

Appealing for witnesses, a force spokesman said the mobility scooter involved was being driven by a woman who was accompanied by a man riding another mobility scooter.

He added: "Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about the circumstances leading up to it."