Image copyright PA Image caption Hundreds of spectators turned out to watch the match

A five-a-side football match where it is acceptable to take a dive has taken place - in a river.

The annual event is played in the River Windrush, which is ankle-deep as it flows through the village of Bourton-on-the-Water in the Cotswolds.

Hundreds of spectators turned out on Monday to watch the match, which is said to date back about 100 years.

Bourton Rovers second XI beat Bourton Rovers first XI 3-2 in the game, which raised funds for the football club.

Image copyright PA Image caption The annual event took place in the River Windrush

Jack Galpin, who stuck to tradition and refereed the game dressed as a woman, said it was "a really good game".

"It was a really good turnout and excellent crowd," he added.

Image copyright PA Image caption Jack Galpin refereed the game dressed as a woman

Image copyright PA Image caption The match is believed to date back to about 100 years ago

You may also like:

Image copyright PA Image caption The game raised funds for Bourton Rovers FC