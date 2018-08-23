Image copyright Jonty Evans Image caption Jonty Evans finished ninth at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio on Cooley Rorkes Drift

Irish Olympian Jonty Evans has left hospital in Ireland 11 weeks after his fall at the Tattersalls International Horse Trials.

The 46-year-old rider from near Cheltenham, Gloucestershire suffered a "significant brain injury" when he fell from Cooley Rorkes Drift on 3 June.

He regained consciousness last month and will now continue his recovery at a neurological unit in the UK.

Mr Evans said: "I am by no means out of the woods, but intend to keep trying."

A statement issued by Horse Sport Ireland said his long-term outlook was "encouraging".

'Delighted at progress'

"We are very pleased to say that during the past four weeks Jonty has made good progress as he recovers from his head injury.

"He continued to receive physiotherapy and rehabilitation support from the medical teams at the Connolly Hospital, Dublin, who were delighted at his rate of progress.

"Jonty was passed fit to make the journey to the UK, and on Monday he moved to continue his rehabilitation at a specialist neuro unit that is best suited to his needs at this time."

The recovery will take a "significant period of time" a spokesman added.

Cooley Rorkes Drift, uninjured in the fall, was considered for sale by its owner last year.

However, Evans launched a fundraising campaign to keep the horse, and a target figure of £500,000 was successfully raised.