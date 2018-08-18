Image copyright Family handout Image caption Simon McDonnell's death is being treated as a "tragic accident"

The death of a man who was hit by a lorry near GCHQ in Cheltenham is no longer being treated as suspicious.

Simon McDonnell, 27, died after the crash on the A40 in Benhall in the early hours of Thursday.

Two men, aged 51 and 62, who had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving have been released and face no further action.

Gloucestershire Police said Mr McDonnell's death is being treated as a "tragic accident".

Det Supt Sarah Davenport added: "After identifying the vehicle we believe collided with the victim and extensive CCTV inquiries... we have deemed the circumstances of Simon's death as non-suspicious.

"My thoughts are with Simon's family and I hope our work will help provide them with answers as the case progresses to the coroner's court."

Mr McDonnell, from Cheltenham, was found on the A40, a main route connecting the town with nearby Gloucester, at about 02:00 BST.

A section of the road - a few hundred metres from the government communications headquarters - was closed off for several hours.