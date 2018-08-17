Gloucestershire

Second arrest over fatal 'hit-and-run' near GCHQ in Cheltenham

  • 17 August 2018
The scene of the A40 in Cheltenham which has been closed following a suspected hit-and-run Benhall area of the town where a man has died Image copyright PA
Image caption The body of a man was found on the A40 at Benhall at about 02:00 BST on Thursday

A second man has been arrested following a suspected hit-and-run crash near GCHQ in Cheltenham.

A man's body was found on the A40 in Benhall at about 02:00 BST on Thursday.

Gloucestershire Police said a 51-year-old man from Newport was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Officers believe the victim could be a 27-year-old man from Cheltenham who has gone missing and have spoken to his family.

A 62-year-old man who was also arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released under investigation.

The road reopened at 18:30 after it was closed for most of the day while officers carried out their investigation.

