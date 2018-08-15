Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Cipriani joined Gloucester from Wasps in the summer

England rugby international Danny Cipriani has been charged with common assault after an incident at a Jersey nightclub.

The Gloucester star was arrested in early hours of Wednesday on Mulcaster Street in St Helier.

Police said he has been charged with common assault, larceny, assault on police, resisting arrest and being disorderly on licensed premises.

The 30-year-old has been remanded in custody until a hearing on Thursday.

Gloucester Rugby Club said they were "aware of the incident" and will make a further announcement in due course.