Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Steven Chamberlain was last seen at HMP Leyhill in south Gloucestershire on Friday morning

Police are hunting for a convicted sex offender who absconded from a Gloucestershire prison.

Steven Chamberlain, 47, was last seen at the minimum-security HMP Leyhill earlier on Friday.

Avon and Somerset Police said he is currently serving a custodial sentence for offences including a serious sexual assault.

He is white, 6ft 2ins tall, of slim build with a bald head and a number of tattoos.

They include a horse's head on his upper left arm, a rose anchor on his left forearm and a Tasmanian Devil dagger design on his right forearm.

Police said he may be wearing a grey T-shirt and blue jeans.

He has links to the Essex area.

Avon and Somerset Police warned members of the public not to approach him, but anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the force.