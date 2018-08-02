Image copyright Gloucestershire County Council Image caption The council said Stewart Edgar demonstrated "poor judgement" over the disposal of a vehicle

A former chief fire officer is being investigated by police over the sale of a fire service Land Rover which led to his resignation.

Stewart Edgar stepped down from his role after he auctioned a "surplus" vehicle worth up to £8,000 for £500, then bought it himself.

Gloucestershire County Council said it was "supporting the police with their ongoing investigations".

Gloucestershire Constabulary said it was "reviewing" information.

The county council previously said Stewart Edgar demonstrated "poor judgement" over the vehicle's disposal.

At the time of his resignation Mr Edgar told staff he was standing down to "give time to my family".

The BBC has attempted to contact Mr Edgar but he has not responded.

A police spokesman said: "Information has been given to us in relation to the sale of a vehicle owned by Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service.

"We are now reviewing the information and are working closely with the county council's audit team."

Paul Hodgkinson, the Liberal Democrat leader at the Conservative-run council, said council officers confirmed to him the Land Rover "remains in Scotland".

"However, it is unclear whether or not Gloucestershire County Council will seek to recover it once this external investigation has concluded," he said.

Mr Hodgkinson said the Land Rover should be recovered and "sold for a fair price".