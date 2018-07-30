Image caption The Environment Agency said ecological damage could become "a significant risk" if the dry spell persists

Leisure businesses may be stopped from operating on the River Wye if water levels continue to fall.

The Environment Agency is trying to protect aquatic wildlife and the riverbed, which could be at risk if canoeists have to get out and walk.

The organisation said firms operating on the river could be issued with a ban with just 24 hours' notice.

But business owners said they were worried about the impact it could have during their busiest season.

Rob Finley, who runs the Ultimate Activity Company in the Forest of Dean, said the agency had sent a mass email out to all companies operating on the river - which forms part of the border between England and Wales.

"They have said they could stop the activity of water sports on the rivers with 28 days notice, however, in an emergency they could give as little as 24 hours' notice," he said.

Mr Finley said he was concerned this could have dire consequences for tourism revenue over the summer.

'Lowest in 30 years'

Ieuan Rees, from the Wyedean Canoe Hire and Adventure Centre, said customer safety on a low river would have to be taken into account.

He said: "It's the lowest it's been in the 30 years we've been operating.

"When it gets to the point where people start walking then that becomes an entrapment risk which is problematic for us.

"Obviously we are a seasonal industry and we make our money as and where we can but the low river levels are having an effect on customers with how long it takes them to get back."

A spokesman for the Environment Agency said if the dry spell persists, ecological damage could become "a significant risk", but the situation would be reviewed constantly.