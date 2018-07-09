Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened on Saturday evening on Lower High Street

Four people are being held by police after a man who was attacked in Cheltenham died.

The man in his 20s was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol on Saturday after being assaulted at about 22:00 BST on Lower High Street.

The victim died in hospital on Sunday. His family has been informed.

Three men, aged 21, 24 and 31, and a 27-year-old woman are in custody while inquiries continue.