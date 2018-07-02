Image copyright Gloucestershire County Council Image caption The council said Stewart Edgar demonstrated "poor judgement" over the disposal of a vehicle

Gloucestershire's chief fire officer has resigned after an internal probe over the sale of a fire service vehicle.

An investigation said Stewart Edgar demonstrated "poor judgement" over the vehicle's disposal.

Gloucestershire County Council's chief executive, Pete Bungard, said Mr Edgar acknowledged his actions had "damaged the council's confidence" in him.

Mr Bungard said Mr Edgar had "taken responsibility for his actions".

In a statement, Mr Bungard said: "I can confirm a complaint was recently made in relation to the disposal of a fire service vehicle. As a result an internal audit investigation was carried out.

"The investigation identified poor judgement by the chief fire officer, which he acknowledges has damaged the council's confidence in his ability to undertake his senior leadership role. Stewart Edgar has taken responsibility for his actions and has resigned."

Mr Edgar, who was appointed chief fire officer in February 2014, has deleted all of his social media accounts since his resignation.

The BBC has approached Mr Edgar for comment.