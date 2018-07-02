Image copyright Gloucestershire Constabulary Image caption Thelma Byard's family described her as "very active"

A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving following the death of an 82-year-old cyclist.

Thelma Byard died at Southmead Hospital after suffering serious injuries on Cainscross Road, Stroud, just before 05:00 BST on 23 April.

Michael Burke, 39, of High Street, King's Stanley, Stonehouse, was charged and has appeared at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court.

He is due to appear at Gloucester Crown Court on 12 July.

A 28-year-old woman from Stroud who was previously arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving will face no further action, Gloucestershire Constabulary said.

Ms Byard's family said she was a "very active lady that devoted a great deal of her time to helping others which is what she was on her way to do when this tragically happened".