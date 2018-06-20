Image caption Hoardings outside St Mary de Crypt Church have been painted by local street artist Trix

Scaffolding covering a medieval church while it is being renovated has been decorated with a mural depicting a historical street scene.

Hoardings outside St Mary de Crypt Church in Gloucester have been painted by a local street artist.

It was commissioned by staff at nearby Cafe Rene in a bid to attract trade, which they said had been affected since restoration work began in April.

Rev Nikki Arthy said it was a "really creative idea".

The painting by artist Tom Brookes, known as Trix, depicts the city's old south gate, St Oswald's Priory, Aethelflaed - Lady of Mercia and Robert Raikes - founder of the Sunday School movement.

The cafe's manager, Stephen Grimes, said he "had to do something" when the scaffolding first went up due to a "bit of a slump in trade" caused by it covering an archway leading to his business.

Image caption Aethelflaed, Lady of Mercia, is one of the people depicted

Image caption Robert Raikes, founder of the Sunday School movement, is also represented on the mural

"It's going to be absolutely beautiful once [the restoration work] is done, but when the black hoardings went up we were pretty hidden.

"This has created a nice little buzz about the town."

Rev Arthy, vicar of Mary de Crypt, said it was a "really creative idea" which she was "delighted to receive".

"We've worked really hard throughout this project to get on well with our neighbours. Cafe Rene [is] an important neighbour to work with."

St Mary de Crypt is currently closed while a £1.36m Heritage Lottery funded refurbishment of the church and adjoining Tudor schoolroom takes place.

The Grade I listed church is of Norman origin and was substantially rebuilt in the late 1300s.

The project is due to be completed in March next year.