Mum and daughter murder accused in court

Image caption Christopher Boon appeared before magistrates in Cheltenham

A man has appeared in court accused of murdering a woman and her 11-year-old daughter.

Christopher Boon, 28, of Dexter Way, Gloucester, appeared before magistrates in Cheltenham over the deaths of Laura Mortimer, 31, and Ella Dalby.

Their bodies were found at a house in Dexter Way on Monday.

No indication of plea was given and magistrates remanded him in custody to appear at Bristol Crown Court on Friday.

Police went to the house on Dexter Way at 04:50 BST on Monday, having receiving reports that two people had been seriously injured.

Image copyright Gloucestershire Live/Family handout Image caption The bodies of Laura Mortimer and Ella Dalby were found at a house in Dexter Way on Monday

Ms Mortimer ran her own business, Sweet Beginnings, offering specially-designed bridal gowns and wedding planning services.

Several floral tributes have been left outside the house, including one from Ms Mortimer's mother which read: "To my very beautiful daughter Laura and beautiful granddaughter Ella.

"You will always be in my heart beloved and missed very much. Lots of love, sleep tight, Mum and Hen."

Sarah Tufnell, the head of Barnwood Park Arts College where Ella was a pupil, said she would be "deeply missed".