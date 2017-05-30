A man who dialled 999 claiming there was a bomb at Gloucester railway station has been jailed.

Rias Choudhury, made the hoax call to emergency services on Wednesday - two days after the bombing at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester which left 22 people dead and dozens injured.

He admitted the offence at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on Friday.

He was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison and ordered to pay £35 costs and a victim surcharge.

Gloucestershire Police also arrested a second man with making false bomb threats on the same day.

Peter Osbourne, 56, of no fixed address, allegedly made hoax calls about Wiltshire Police headquarters, Bristol Royal Infirmary, Weymouth seafront in Dorset and Bath bus station.

The case was committed to Bristol Crown Court, where Osbourne is due to appear on 26 June.