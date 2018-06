A 59-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car in Gloucestershire.

The woman, from Cirencester, was involved in a collision with an Audi A4 on the A429 near the town and was taken to hospital where she later died.

A police investigation meant the road was closed for five hours after the force was called at 17:50 GMT on Wednesday.

The car driver, a 42-year-old woman from Wiltshire, was uninjured. Police are appealing for witnesses.