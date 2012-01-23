Work is under way on a £309,000 flood alleviation scheme in Gloucester, which aims to help stop foul water flooding to private properties.

The second phase of Severn Trent Water's Heathville Road project is due to be completed in June 2013.

It will link to already completed work across the Kingsholm area of the city.

Heathville Road will be closed for two weeks from 12 March between the junction with Honyatt Road to the junction with Alexandra Road.

"It is reassuring to be moving on to the second part of our overall strategy to alleviate foul water flooding in the area," said Paul Dennison, project manager.

"Apart from the two week road closure, we don't expect the project to have a major impact on traffic and hope that local residents will see the benefits for years to come."