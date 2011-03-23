A police investigation has begun after two men asked a 13-year-old boy if he wanted to get into their van.

The teenager was walking in Perrinsfield, Lechdale, at about 2115 GMT on Tuesday when the incident happened.

A Gloucestershire Police spokesman said the boy refused to get in the vehicle and called out to his two friends, who ran back to him.

The men drove off on the A361 towards the town centre, the spokesman said.

He said the vehicle is described as a large white van, possibly with a chiller unit on top and a missing rear number plate.

One man is described as white, 6ft 2in tall, slightly overweight, and was wearing a puffa jacket and tracksuit bottoms.

The other man is described as white, bald, in his 30s, about 5ft 8in tall, and was wearing jeans and a white T-shirt.

The boy was left shaken but unharmed, the police spokesman said.