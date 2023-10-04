Fire crews tackle blaze at Brentwood recycling plant
Crews have extinguished a fire at a recycling plant overnight.
Essex Fire Service was called to an industrial estate in Ongar Road in Brentwood on Tuesday at 22:52 BST.
Crews from Brentwood, Chelmsford, Harlow and Ongar tackled the fire at a two-storey building measuring approximately 20 by 15 metres. There were no reports of any injuries.
"Crews were faced with a well-developed fire and worked quickly to surround it," station manager Richie Green said.
"Thanks to their hard work, they have prevented it from spreading and have it under control.
"Crews are working with the site owners to turn over the materials and we will remain at the site throughout the morning until it is fully extinguished."
An investigation will be carried out to establish the cause.
