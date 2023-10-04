Essex: Rochford school building work begins after asbestos issues
Building work has finally started on new teaching block at a secondary school that has been severely disrupted by asbestos issues.
The King Edmund School site in Rochford, Essex, was shut between November and January after asbestos was discovered during demolition work.
Its 1,570 students were taught off site or via virtual learning.
Construction firm Kier, which is building the block, and the school said it was expected to open in early 2025.
"We are pleased that the project is now moving forward rapidly and are looking forward," said head teacher Jonathan Osborn.
King Edmund was previously chosen as one of 400 schools that would benefit from a government-funded rebuilding programme.
However, contractors discovered asbestos while tearing down an old building to make way for the new multimillion-pound two-storey block.
In July, Department for Education permanent secretary Susan Acland-Hood apologised for the disruption during a Public Accounts Committee hearing in Westminster.
The new complex was described as "state of the art" and would include design and technology workshops, food technology rooms, art rooms, other classrooms, a new school hall, dining room and offices.
