Ofsted approves new all girls school for Westcliff
- Published
A new all girls primary school is to open, following approval from Ofsted.
The education watchdog has published a pre-registration inspection report for Beis Chinuch Lebonos, an independent school in Westcliff, Essex.
Ofsted said the Orthodox Jewish school was "likely to meet all the independent school standards when it opens".
The £7,800-a-year school will have capacity for 100 girls and a team of 12 teachers, providing religious education and a "broad range" of other subjects.
No date was given for when the school could open.
The report said teaching would be "closely aligned with the national curriculum and the early years foundation stage framework".
The report said the school would "prepare pupils with a strong knowledge of their faith as well as an understanding of the wider world and the challenges they may face".
Plans for age-appropriate understanding of health and relationships will prioritise "the key issues that girls will face, such as unsolicited contact online and in public, as well as teaching about puberty and women's health", Ofsted said.
Leaders also planned to "expand pupils' horizons outside of their immediate location and community" and to work with other schools to help pupils understand the beliefs and views of others.
