Grieving mum hopes Knife Angel in Colchester will start a conversation
- Published
A mum who has been grieving for her son for 18 years hopes a statue made from blades will open a dialogue on knife crime.
The Knife Angel, consisting of more than 100,000 seized blunted blades, has gone on display in Colchester.
Ann Oakes-Odger said the project has brought something positive out of an "awful situation".
Her son Westley Odger was 27 when he was stabbed in the neck at a cashpoint in Colchester in September 2005.
Ms Oakes-Odger, who was made an MBE for knife crime prevention work, said: "It is the kind of grief that never goes away. For somebody to be taken from violence, it leaves you with intrusive thoughts."
She said people had already stopped to look at the statue and take pictures.
"It's such a huge statue and it can start conversation. We want to talk to young people about why they should not carry a knife.
"If you know someone has a knife - it is not grassing if you report them," she said.
She hopes the statue will continue to spread its message for many years to come.
"Most people who have hosted the angel have been families who have had people taken from knife crime.
"My son was the type of character who would be approving of the work that has been done, he would be very supportive of this message."
The artwork, created by Alfie Bradley at the British Ironworks Centre at Oswestry in Shropshire, features messages from families of the victims of knife crime engraved on the sculpture's wings.
It will be on display outside the Jumbo Water Tower until 31 October.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830