Mistley Quay campaigners fight to have 'eyesore' fence removed
Hundreds of campaigners gathered on a quay to ask for an "eyesore" fence to be removed in a 15-year dispute.
The metal fence was erected in 2008 at Mistley Quay, in Essex, by landowners TW Logistics over fears people could fall into the water.
Simon Bullimore from Free The Quay said the fence was an "obstruction".
Essex County Council said it had no enforcement powers to remove the fence. TW Logistics has been approached for comment.
The 1.8m (5ft 11in) high fencing was put up at the waterside following concerns of enforcement action by the Health and Safety Executive.
Looking out on to the Stour Estuary, near Manningtree, it has been used by TW Logistics' port vehicles and for local residents' sports and pastimes for many years.
The company said it had remained in place to comply with safety legislation.
An application was made to the county council for the quay to be registered as a village green, available to the public for recreational use, which was granted in 2015.
Despite an appeal by TW Logistics, the decision was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2021.
Residents said they were not opposed to a fence that was in keeping with the rest of the area.
Mr Bullimore said: "What we want is to put up a fence to allow people to use the quay in the right way, we're just asking to exercise our rights."
He said he will not give up.
"I've been bashing my head against a brick wall for 15 years and there isn't a dent in it yet."
Konstantin Schön, said the fence was an "eyesore".
"I come from London - I haven't moved here to watch more concrete. I'm happy with it changing."
Janette Standing, from Harwich, said: "This has been going on for far too long and it's about time it got moved and taken down.
"We need to get this quay back."
Jaqueline Brown, from Manningtree said the fence was "ugly".
"I think it's dreadful, if we don't do this once a year it's going to carry on forever."
Essex County council said in a statement that as the registration authority it was "required by law to act impartially when considering applications" and an "independent inspector recommended that the land was registered", which it did.
"The county council has no enforcement powers or responsibility for healthy and safety at the quay.
"We have been in touch with the group directly to advise them of this and regarding further action they can take in these circumstances."
