Chelmsford bedroom destroyed after vape left on charge
- Published
A vape left on charge started a blaze in a bedroom causing severe damage, a fire service has said.
Firefighters were called to Shardelow Avenue, Chelmsford, Essex, at 09:42 BST on Thursday, when residents returned to see smoke billowing out of upstairs windows.
When crews arrived at the house a bedroom on the third floor was on fire, said Essex County Fire and Rescue.
Firefighters using breathing apparatus extinguished the flames.
"The fire was caused by a vape left on charge", the service said.
Nick Singleton, station manager, said: "Our advice when you discover a fire in your home is always to get out of the house, stay out and call the fire service.
"If you're charging any electrical device, we recommend you stay in the room while charging."
He advised people not to charge them longer than recommended, to ensure they conform to British Standards and are from a recommended manufacturer.
