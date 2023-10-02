Wickford chef backs brain tumour charity's research petition
A renowned chef who worked alongside Gordan Ramsay has told how he was left unable to make a cup of tea after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.
John Lawson, from Wickford, Essex, is supporting Brain Tumour Research's petition to increase awareness and funding into the cancer.
He hopes to secure 100,000 signatures and trigger a parliamentary debate.
The charity's Charlie Allsebrook said the current research funding system was "not fit for purpose".
Mr Lawson had previously cooked for the Beckhams and made TV appearances in shows such as Chopped in America and MasterChef Australia.
He now campaigns for the charity, while also working as a food coach.
But the 40-year-old was left wondering how long he had left to live, when doctors told him he had an abnormal growth in his brain in 2014.
Initially, he experienced dizziness and blackouts.
"I had assumed the headaches and mid-conversation blackouts I was getting were due to stress and never considered having them investigated," Mr Lawson said.
"I thought they were the reality of my life and just got on with it, until I woke having a seizure about six months later."
He was eventually diagnosed with a grade two oligodendroglioma, but the biopsy caused him to suffer an uncommon form of stroke.
"I assumed having a brain tumour meant I was going to die," he added.
He was left brain-damaged, unable to speak, with no memory and could not use the entire left side of his body.
After months of intense rehabilitation, including strength training and speech therapy, he was asked to complete a series of tasks.
He said: "I had gone from running a kitchen with 60 chefs to failing a taste test and not being able to coordinate the steps needed to make a cup of tea."
Mr Lawson regained his strength and underwent an awake craniotomy, during which 90% of his tumour was removed.
He continues to be monitored and scans have not shown signs of recurrence.
Brain Tumour Research wants the government to ring-fence £110 million of current and new funding to kick-start an increase in national investment in brain tumour research to £35 million a year by 2028.
Mr Allsebrook, community development manager, said five years ago, the government announced £40million for brain cancer research but so far only £11million had been spent.
"For too long governments have put brain tumours on the 'too difficult to think about' pile," he said.
