Thurrock: Woman held in bribery probe linked to planning application
A 56-year-old woman has been questioned on suspicion of bribery in connection with a planning application.
Essex Police said the investigation related to Thurrock Council, but was unrelated to the local authority's ongoing financial challenges.
The suspect, described as a member of the public, was arrested on Thursday morning and was released on conditional bail.
The planning application was placed on hold, the force said.
Det Insp Lisa Hurrell said: "This investigation has moved along at pace and we have been in regular contact with Thurrock Council throughout it.
"We take every report of crime made to us seriously and will always take action when it is appropriate."
Police said the suspect was not an elected representative or employee of the council.
Anyone with information was asked to call 101 and quote Operation Rome.
