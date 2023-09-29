Essex firefighters help struggling elderly horse
Firefighters have come to the rescue of a 23-year-old horse that was struggling to stand up on her feet.
Amber, was found lying on the ground, at Birds Green, Ongar, Essex, on Wednesday morning.
Essex County Fire ad Rescue Service said specialist animal rescue trained firefighters arrived with specialist equipment to support her weight.
The operation was a success and she was left in the care of her owner.
Her owner said on the service's Facebook page, said Amber was now doing well and age was "catching up on her".
They praised the service for being "so kind and amazing" and for being so fast to get to her.
