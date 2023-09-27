Essex drug and firearms gang who made 'easy money' are jailed
Members of an organised crime group which trafficked Class A drugs and guns in Essex have each been handed lengthy prison sentences.
Police said they seized a large quantity of cocaine, firearms and £750,000 in cash after the five men were arrested in March 2022.
David Glover, 36, who police said was the cocaine wholesaler, was jailed for 23 years and eight months.
Judge Samantha Cohen said the gang were "professional criminals".
"At the root of your offending, is making easy money," she said, sentencing them at Basildon Crown Court.
Armed officers said they stopped defendant Jason Fuller's car on the A13 in Essex at about 21:30 BST on 17 March 2022.
They found a "professional hide" containing a rucksack filled with ten handguns and more than 100 rounds of ammunition.
One of Fuller's mobile phones led them to Vange in Basildon, where they arrested associates Andre Vella and Glover.
A search of Glover's property uncovered a revolver-style handgun concealed behind a bath panel, six firearms, cannabis, cocaine, cutting equipment and £750,000 in cash.
Assistant Chief Constable Andy Pritchard said: "In this instance, the speed at which the investigation unfolded is perhaps the most impressive aspect."
The sentences
- Glover, 36, of Hollands Walk, Basildon, was jailed for 23 years and eight months. Police said he was the wholesaler of the cocaine and had access to recently-imported drugs. He pleaded guilty to all offences, including two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, two counts of conspiracy to supply and three counts of possessing criminal property, prohibited weapons and possession of ammunition without a certificate
- Vella, 39, of High Road, Wormley, Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, was jailed for 21 years. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cannabis, being concerned in supplying cannabis, conspiracy to transfer prohibited weapons and ammunition. He was convicted of a further count of conspiracy to supply cocaine and being concerned in supplying cocaine following a trial in May
- Liam Phelan, 34, of Grove Avenue, Walton-on-the-Naze, was jailed for 16 years. He admitted the cocaine and cannabis offences, as well as dangerous driving, but was found guilty of firearm and ammunition offences at trial
- Jason Fuller, 51, of The Esplanade, Frinton-on-Sea, was jailed for 14 years. He admitted the cannabis offences, but was convicted of the cocaine, firearm and ammunition offences at trial
- Mustaque Ahmed, 44, of Ford Close, Bow, east London, was jailed for 11 years. He pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis, conspiracy to transfer prohibited weapons and ammunition, and possession of prohibited weapons for sale or transfer
Det Insp Frazer Low, who led the investigation, said: "The group had gone to great lengths to move under the radar and to conceal the products that they were trafficking.
"But they had no idea of the case which was being built up against them."
