EastEnders stars to transform derelict Essex building
- Published
EastEnders stars will join Nick Knowles and the BBC DIY SOS team to transform a derelict community building.
Cast members from Albert Square will join volunteers to renovate a building for the Butterfly Effect Well-Being in Harlow, Essex.
The building will be used to help those in the local community receive mental health support.
Nick Knowles said: "I can't wait to get stuck in with our EastEnders friends."
The organisation is renting the building from Harlow Council to help provide support to the wider community but it is need of repair.
Angela Hannibal set up the not-for-profit community interest company after losing her mother to suicide and wanted to help those struggling with their mental health.
Mr Knowles said: "We wouldn't be able to deliver such important projects without the generosity of our brilliant volunteers.
"So if you have a trade or can help us with materials then get in touch."
Catherine Catton, the BBC's head of commissioning, factual entertainment and events, said: "We are so looking forward to seeing the build come together for Butterfly Effect Well-Being and helping Angela and her team provide support to even more people."
