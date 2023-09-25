Essex: Migrants protest at Wethersfield over conditions
Asylum seekers have staged a protest outside their accommodation over complaints about living conditions.
Migrants have been at former air base MDP Wethersfield in Essex since July and the government plans to house up to 1,700 adult males there.
Some people blocked vehicles from accessing the site and seven men told the BBC they had been on hunger strike.
The Home Office said it provided safe and secure accommodation and that food met NHS standards.
Iranian national Abdollah, who only provided his first name and said he feared he would be persecuted if returned home, arrived at Wethersfield on 24 August and said it was like living in a "jail".
"In my room I have a lot of insects, the radiator is not working, there is no internet, and the food sometimes is uncooked and it's spicy food," he said.
"Every day my mental health is getting worse and worse."
He said he wanted accommodation in a city and feared he could be at Wethersfield - a rural location - for more than nine months.
Airoz said he had been on hunger strike for three days and refused to eat until he was transferred elsewhere.
The Iranian Kurd - whose account was translated into English by a fellow migrant - also compared the conditions to being in a prison.
Braintree District Council, the local authority, said that as of the end of August, 94 people were living on the site.
The council has contested the use of the former RAF station in the High Court and Court of Appeal, and lost both cases.
However, a two-day judicial review is scheduled for 31 October.
The government is trying to stop using hotels for housing asylum seekers - which it says costs £6m per day across the UK - and instead use barges and former military sites.
A Home Office spokesperson said food at Wethersfield met NHS Eatwell standards and that asylum seekers had access to health and social care services.
"We continue to ensure the accommodation provided is safe, secure and leaves no one destitute," said the spokesperson.
The Home Office said asylum seekers had access to a 24/7 migrant helpline, but said anyone who refused accommodation provided could have "government support withdrawn".
