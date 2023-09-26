University of Essex: Student gives police mental health crisis training
A man who attempted to take his own life after he was arrested for affray as a teenager has shared his story with Metropolitan Police recruits.
University of Essex student Antonio Ferreira, 25, spoke at Scotland Yard's police academy as part of a campaign.
Mr Ferreira claims he was "blamed, shamed and ridiculed" by police before being sectioned.
Supt Mark Gallacher from Hendon Policing College said Mr Ferreira's input was "relevant" for new officers.
The second year undergraduate was arrested during his studies at a sixth form college.
His HearMeSpeak campaign invites organisations responsible for providing guidance and training to police forces across the UK to urgently review policing mental health problems and change policy.
As part of the campaign, Mr Ferreria attended the Police, Public and Safety Training (PPST) at The Metropolitan Police Academy.
Mr Ferreira said: "Attending the training day was a privilege, and it displayed a great deal of responsibility and accountability by the Met.
"I asked to be heard and Supt Mark Gallacher was keen to hear me speak and learn from my experience.
"Hopefully this is the start of diligently seeking the input of those with lived experience."
Supt Gallacher, lead for learning and development at Hendon Policing College, said: "Since Antonio attended the PPST he has also delivered his presentation to a cohort of new recruits during the 'community days' of their final weeks training.
"These inputs have proved highly effective and relevant to the recruits training.
"We fully intend on working with Antonio for him to deliver this presentation to both new recruits and PPST into the future.
"We are also planning to use Antonio's story in our upcoming training for all Front Line Police concerning the implementation of the Right Care, Right Person model."